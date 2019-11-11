Sachse's field goal in OT leads No. 21 Broncos past Wyoming

BOISE, Idaho — With Boise State clinging to a three-point lead in overtime against Wyoming, Broncos linebacker Riley Whimpey had a chance to seal the game with an interception in the end zone.

But, he dropped the ball.

Two plays later on third down, Whimpey blitzed and stuffed Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay in the backfield, forcing a 37-yard field goal attempt that fell short — a game-ending miss.

It was that kind of night for the No. 21 Broncos, who rallied and escaped with a 20-17 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

“When things aren’t going our way, we keep our heads up and have that one-play mentality,” Whimpey said. “Going all the way back to Florida State and being able to come back in the second half and get the win in that game. This team has an amazing mentality to be able to put our heads down and work and eventually come out on top.”

With the win, Boise State (8-1, 4-0, No. 22 CFP) keeps its New Year’s Day bowl hopes alive as the Group of 5 representative despite playing without injured starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier was expected to play, but remained on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury he suffered against San Jose State last week.