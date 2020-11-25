Sack the stats: Chase Young starring for Washington defense

Chase Young fired up his teammates before Washington's latest game by telling them they only get 16 days out of 365 in a year to do this job. He kept repeating that message before they took the field and then played like it in a victory.

"Today was one of the days," Young recalled. "I just tell them to play with passion."

There's no passion lacking or days off for Young, the No. 2 pick in the draft who has been a game-altering force in his rookie season. He may not lead the league in sacks like his mom expected, but Young is taking on opposing double- and sometimes triple-team attention and leading the best pass defense in the NFL.

"We see him as a leader on this team," veteran defensive end and franchise sacks leader Ryan Kerrigan said. "We all kind of feed off his energy."

Young's energy is undeniable and his presence unmistakable. With dreadlocks flowing out of the back of his helmet above the No. 99 burgundy and gold jersey, he's a menace to lineman trying to block him and quarterbacks hoping to avoid him.

His 3½ sacks are most among rookies, and that number is lower than Young would like because he missed a game with a groin injury and offenses are already geared toward slowing him down.