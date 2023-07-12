ELKO — Fans of the Silver State Stampede will be in for a treat during the three performances of the oldest rodeo in Nevada — beginning at 7 p.m. nightly Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday — as horse trainer Felix Santana makes his first appearance at the rodeo.

Santana, along with his 12-yearold Andalusian horse “Romano,” will show off the “versatility and athleticism of the Spanish horse.”

Santana is bringing three horses to Elko, but the headliner is Romano.

“He has been with me for six years. I rescued him and gave him a second chance,” Santana said. “It took me a while to gain his trust, but he came around and has taken the world by storm.”

For the past 20 years, Santana — a third-generation horseman — has trained horses professionally.

He obtained his PRCA card in 2018 and is now in his second full year of performing as a specialty act.

“At first, I did just enough rodeos to keep my PRCA card,” he said. “Now, I do about 21 rodeos a year — both PRCA and non-pro rodeos.”

Santana thinks he and his horses — especially Romano — provide the crowd with a ‘wow’ factor.

“At the end, I lay him down and get him to sit. He paws the ground with his right-front foot to the beat of the music,” Santana said. “It’s like, ‘holy smokes, is he really doing that?’”

As the two leave the arena, Santana makes Romano rear up and walk on his hind end.

“People have seen that before, but riderless — not with someone on the horse’s back,” he said.

Witness the horse training of Felix Santana at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday during the oldest rodeo in the state of Nevada, the Silver State Stampede, at the Elko County Fairgrounds.