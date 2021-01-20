Sexton, Cavs spoil Irving's 1st game with Durant, Harden

Embiid and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He shot 12 of 19 from the floor (one 3-pointer) and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half (22 in the first) for the fifth time this season.

Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, and Marcus Smart had 25. Kemba Walker scored 19 points in his second game of the season after he missed the first 11 with a left knee injury.

HAWKS 123, PISTONS 115, OTATLANTA — Trae Young scored 38 points, John Collins had 31 and Atlanta rallied to beat Jerami Grant and Detroit.

Grant had a career-high 32 points, including all of Detroit’s nine points in overtime, to continue his hot start to the season. But the Pistons fell to 3-11, the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Clint Capela had 27 points and a career-high 26 rebounds for Atlanta, the NBA’s first 25-25 game since Karl-Anthony Towns (27-27) on Jan. 12, 2019.

MAVERICKS 124, PACERS 111

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis had season highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds to help Dallas beat Indiana.