Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Elite FC U14 boys and U12 girls each brought home the gold medals from the PVSC Spring Classic, from April 26-30, In Pocatello, Idaho.

U14 Boys

The Elite FC U14 boys team took home the gold after four tough matches.

The team started the tournament with a 1-1 tie against Jackson Hole FC.

The team went on to beat CGA Academy (Pocatello) 2-1 and tie PVSC Premier (Pocatello) before facing CGA Academy in a rematch.

Elite scored early in the championship on a penalty kick from Oscar Becerra and held off PVSC for a 2-0 win to bring home the gold.

The U14 boys saw goals from Becerra, Cole Montgomery, Cooper McGinnis, Sebastian Gubler and MJ McConnell.

This was the second medal for the U14 boys this spring, as the team also took second place in the IceBreaker tournament in St. George, Utah, in the top division.

Team members for the U14 boys are: Aiden Keim, Alek Villegas, Blake Vannoy, Cole Montgomery, Cooper McGinnis, Cristian Arellano, Isaac Gale, Luis Gariby, Luke Woodbury, Oscar Becerra, Santi Garibay, Sebastian Gubler, Teagen Perez and Valentin Kulisek.

U12 Girls

The Elite FC U-12 Girls team also brought home the gold medals from Pocatello.

The girls won all four matches, including the championship by a score of 4-0.

The girls played the host team PVSC Premier, North Boise SC Hurricanes and PFC Academy (Idaho Falls) to reach the championship against CGA Academy (Pocatello).

Nini Villegas, Paige Peterson, Kara Curtis, Autumn Standaert, Delia Juve and Siah Manzanares all scored for Elite FC.

Elite goalkeeper Kaiya Lostra notched four clean sheets in Pocatello.

The U12 girls also placed second in Reno at the MVLA Spring Cup in the gold division and second at the IceBreaker tournament in St. George in the top division.

Players for the U12 birls are: Alyssa Bowman, Alyssa Cyr, Annie McConnell, Autumn Standaert, Nini Villegas, Brooklyn Montgomery, Delia Juve, Jazmin Segura, Kaiya Lostra, Kara Curtis, Paige Peterson, Riley Simas, Siah Manzanares and Yannis Vazquez.

Both teams are coached by Alex Villegas and Joel McConnell.