TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On May 6 and 7, the Elko Indar Futbol Club sent two teams to the Canyon Rim Spring Classic soccer tournament — the U14 team and the high school squad — in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The U14 girls won the tournament and posted shutouts in all four games.

Elko Indar is a competitive traveling soccer team for both boys and girls ages 8 through 18. Tryouts for the Elko Indar Futbol Club will take place from 5-7 p.m. on June 12, 13 and 14, at the upper Mountain View field. For more information, contact Ramon Zugazaga at 340-1473.

Elko Indar is also planning to host its own tournament, the Gold Cup, for age groups U10, U12, U14 and high school on June 24 and 25. For more information on how to register a team for $475 or to sponsor the club, visit elkoindar.com.