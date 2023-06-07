The NNYSA United Travel soccer teams had a great Spring Season bringing home gold medals to Elko County.

The United Travel program has a range of age groups from U7 Boys/Girls on up for those wanting a little more than recreational soccer offer by the NNYSA recreation program. The goal is to provide a culture of excellence by encouraging teamwork and dedication to the sport.

U11 Girls Recap

The U11 United Girls Team, coached by Rusty Bahr and Jace Church, played in three tournaments around the West this spring bringing home two gold medals and one silver medal.

The first tournament saw tough competition at the Comstock Shootout Tournament held in Carson City April 23 and 24. The girls played four games over the weekend scoring 16 goals and winning the U11 Division. Goals scored by United included Kalia Gonzales, Zailey Young, Brooklyn Bahr, Juli Armendarez, Italy Morgenstein, and Madison Sprouse.

Goalie Jayden Rhoden had a 95% stop rate and 50% punt accuracy in the game. The tournament is Nevada’s oldest soccer tournament starting in 1994 held at Pete Livermore Sports Complex in April. The open invitational tournaments had boys and girls divisions form U9 to U19 in the competitive divisions.

“We have been developing these girls since they were young, teaching them the game but also bigger life lessons – that their effort and hard work is rewarded with the wins but also losing with dignity and not giving up. We are so proud of their accomplishments and look forward to many more years together,” Church said.

The second tournament was held in Twin Falls at the Canyon Rim Classic. The tournament hosts various teams form Montana, California, Nevada and Idaho competing in the Magic Valley. United won the weekend and brought home the gold playing in four games versus Idaho Rush, Indie Chicks, Albion and Idaho Rush again.

Goals were scored by various United players included Kalia Gonzales, Italy Morgenstein, Brooklyn Bahr, Madison Sprouse, and Zailey Young. Goalie Jayden Rhoden had an impressive 100% shut out allowing no goals and 65% punt accuracy as she held the team for the length of the tournament.

The third tournament and last of the season was held in Carson City for the Wild West Shootout May 20-21 hosted by the Carson Futbol Club. United played hard in the tournament against MVLA, Sierra Surf, Truckee, and MVLA Premier losing in a shootout after double overtime and taking home the silver. Goalie Jayden Rhoden again heled the team with an 80% stop rate and punt accuracy with 15 yards of distance gained since the start of the season.

“The dedication and commitment our girls and parents have to our United family is remarkable. We are so lucky to have such a fun group of girls who really care about the sport and each other,” Bahr said.

For all of the tournaments, the defense, held down by Emmie Connelley, Maelynn Church, Avrie Hornbarger, and Johnni Goicoechea were fierce controlling the ball and providing outlets for the offense to finish.

Rhoden had incredible saves with an 80% stop rate and no free kicks scored.

U10 Girls Recap

PVSC Spring Classic 2023

NNYSA United U10 Girls placed second in the PVCS Spring Classic, from April 26-30 in Pocatello, Idaho. These girls played hard and grew in many ways as a team at this tournament.

The girls started the tournament off Saturday in an intense game against PVSC Premier, falling short in an 8-2 loss.

The team went into their second game focused on the win. They worked together and achieved their goal, winning 5-3 over PFC Academy.

On Sunday, the girls brought their all, winning their first game in a 10-0 shutout against Idaho Surf. This win advanced them to the championship where they would play against PVSC Premier.

Nervousness best describes the emotion the team felt going into this game. They knew dedication, teamwork and communication were key to a successful match against PVSC Premier. The girls played with grit and strength. They worked as a team and gave it everything they had for the duration of the game.

United fell short, losing to PVSC Premier 3-1.

Madison Barton, Lyla Serfoss and Andi Brazil all received Player of the Game awards.

Canyon Rim Classic 2023

NNYSA United U10 Girls won the Championship at the Canyon Rim Classic, from May 6-7 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The girls started the tournament off Saturday playing PFC Academy, achieving a 4-1 win.

The team went into their second game playing one of their very own hometown teams, High Elevation FC. The girls worked together, communicated, and executed their plays perfectly to win the match in an 8-0 shutout.

On Sunday, the team started out with a 6-0 shutout against Nampa Premier Soccer Club winning the semi-finals round and advancing to the championship.

The girls faced off against Albion SC in a game that was nothing short of intense. The team started out strong, overcame multiple hurdles, communicated, and worked together to achieve the 2-1 win!

Goalies Lyla Serfoss and Madison Barton competed in the “Battle of the Goalies” Brackets. Madison fell short, losing in the first-round while Lyla advanced through multiple rounds and brought home the 1st place medal!

Wild West Shootout

NNYSA United U10 Girls played in their final tournament for the spring 2023 season at the Wild West Shootout, May 20-21 in Carson City.

The girls started the tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 shutout against Sierra Surf.

The team went on to their second game against Carson FC Velocity. They experienced weather delays and shortened halves but continued to work as a team to pull off their second 2-0 shout out!

On Sunday, the team played in a competitive game against Reno MVLA Soccer Club. They faced many ups and downs but continued to work as a team for the duration of the game.

United fell short, losing 4-1.

Overall, United placed third in the Wild West Shootout