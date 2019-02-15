SPRING CREEK – In a low-scoring battle, the Spring Creek boys basketball team was unable to hold on to a slim lead – falling 38-35 Friday night to Dayton.
To say offenses were stagnant in the early stages would be an understatement, both squads committing turnovers and missing the looks they fired up.
The first points came after more than three minutes of scoreless ball, Dayton senior Joshua Pasasouk breaking the drought with a deuce in the middle.
The Spartans’ first points came at the line, junior Reed Westwood sinking a pair of freebies with 3:36 on the clock.
Dayton ate up 1:20 with one possession that came up empty, but senior Joey Martinez scored on a dish by sophomore Lance Peterson.
A free throw from senior Jordan Torres gave the Dust Devils a 5-2 lead, the advantage reaching 7-2 on another connection from Peterson to Martinez on the weak side.
Spring Creek trimmed the deficit to three with a baseline floater by senior Jacob Fisher on a dish from Westwood.
The Dust Devils led 7-4 after one.
To open the second, the Spartans made a run.
Junior Kyle Owsley knifed the left side of the lane for a layup, and junior Devin Holmes pushed the pace – nailing a tough jumper through contact – giving Spring Creek an 8-7 lead.
Owsley was fouled after a strong drive and made a free throw, and freshman Garrison Bylund scored easily on the backside.
Westwood finished a possession after several offensive rebounds, opening a 13-7 advantage and capping an 11-0 streak.
The Spartans played lock-down defense, moving their feet and not fouling – committing just their third foul at the 1:45 mark.
Martinez awoke the Dust Devils from their slumber with a wicked crossover along the baseline, but Owsley grabbed a defensive rebound and raced down the floor and drew a foul – cashing both shots at the stripe.
Martinez drilled a jumper from the high post, and Dayton closed the half with a three by Torres – slicing the deficit to a single point.
At the break, the Spartans led 15-14.
Westwood used a strong move along the right block and scored the first bucket of the third quarter, answered by a pair of free throws from Pasasouk.
Peterson grabbed a loose ball and gave the Dust Devils a 19-17 lead with a three-point play.
With a slip from a screen, Westwood notched an easy deuce on the left side for the Spartans – tied up at 19-all.
Dayton went up three with a three-ball, junior Keerat Bhullar railing the triple.
Spring Creek pulled to within a point as Owsley split a pair of defenders for a lefty layup.
The game went to the fourth with the Dust Devils on top by one at 22-21.
Work on the offensive glass led to Spring Creek’s next bucket and the lead, Owsley and sophomore Grant Brorby each collecting boards – the possession closing with muscle.
Westwood fought through multiple fouls for an And-1 and a 23-22 advantage, but Dayton grabbed the high side at 25-23 with a lucky bounce on a three from senior Jake Madson.
On the other side, Dayton was not awarded a foul in an attempt to draw a charge – Westwood scoring a gimme on the right block – the game knotted up at 25-all.
The Dust Devils used a triple to regain the lead once more, Torres netting a shot from the left wing.
With 3:42 on the clock, Owsley was granted too much separation – his three from the left side tying the game 28-28 with 3:42 on the clock.
From a timeout, Pasasouk pushed the Dust Devils in front with a deuce – Bylund trickling home a bucket on the right block and placing matching 30s on the scoreboard.
With 2:10 on the clock, the teams traded steals – Pasasouk making the second takeaway and drawing a foul.
He nailed both freebies for a 32-30 lead.
Owsley’s defender tried to jump the passing lane and missed – leaving nothing but free space for another game-tying bucket from the left side with 1:05 on the clock.
The Spartans were issued a technical foul with 55.4 ticks remaining.
Pasasouk went 1-for-2 at the line, opening a 33-32 lead for the Dust Devils – who also received the possession.
Spring Creek was forced to foul with 29.3 seconds remaining, and Pasasouk was true with his stroke on both attempts.
The Spartans missed a three and Pasasouk was sent to the stripe once more – cool as the other side of the pillow.
With 15 seconds remaining, Dayton led by five.
Peterson hit one free throw, and the game closed with a buzzer-beating three by Owsley.
The Spartans closed the gap to a triple but fell 38-35.
Owsley led all scorers with 15 points and drilled two 3s in defeat, followed by 12 points from Westwood – the duo combining for 27 of the Spartans’ 35 points.
Pasasouk led the Dust Devils with 13 points – 11 coming in the second half – followed by eight from Martinez, who did all his damage before the break.
Torres scored seven points, Peterson added four and Madson and Bhullar each capped Dayton’s offense with a three.
Bylund closed with four points for the Spartans, the offense rounded out by a deuce apiece for Holmes and Fisher.
The Spartans fell to 5-12 in league play, the Dust Devils improving to 10-7 in the Division 3A North.
Up Next
Spring Creek will play its final game of the year against South Tahoe (9-7 in league) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.