SPRING CREEK – After finishing the first half of the league season with a 3-6 record, every game is a critical one for the Spring Creek boys basketball team.
Despite the Spartans helping their playoff chances with a last-second bucket Friday by junior Devin Holmes for a 45-43 win at Dayton, Spring Creek did not do itself any favors in a 65-39 loss Saturday to South Tahoe.
The Vikings currently own the sixth and final position to the regional tournament with a 5-6 record in the Division 3A North.
Spring Creek – playing in two less games than South Tahoe – will tip off its second half of the season at 6 p.m. Friday against the Vaqueros (5-5 in league), in Fernley.
The Spartans are already at a disadvantage to Fernley in the standings, and the Vaqueros currently hold the head-to-head should a tie occur with a 52-43 victory on Dec. 15, 2018, in Spring Creek.
In the first meeting, the difference came early – Fernley jetting to an 11-0 lead.
The Spartans played the rest of the contest at a 43-31 advantage, but Spring Creek was unable to overcome its slow start.
With both rosters possessing a lot of youth and inexperience at the varsity level, each team has undergone ups and downs throughout the first half of the season.
The Vaqueros have gone 2-2 in their last-four games, defeating Truckee (1-8) by a score of 58-50 before losing two in a row by scores of 60-41 and 60-31 against Lowry (7-2) and Fallon (9-1), Fernley coming off a 52-42 win Tuesday versus Dayton (5-5) – the Dust Devils losing their last-three contests.
Sweet-shooting senior Rei Robinett leads Fernley in scoring by a wide margin at 16 points per game, adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Junior Drew Miller does work in the lane and outside for the Vaqueros, averaging 9.5 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds – dishing 1.7 assists.
Freshman Carson Kingston has made contributions early in his career with 6.5 points and 3.2 boards per outing.
Sophomore Daunte Ceresola does a little bit of everything for Fernley, averaging 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Another freshman, Isaac O’Neill, has already shown an all-around game with 4.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, a team-high 2.8 assists and a team-best 2.1 takeaways.
For the Spartans, they also have one double-digit scorer through 14 games recorded to MaxPreps.
Junior Reed Westwood leads Spring Creek in scoring at 10.1 points per game, also topping the attack on the glass with 7.3 rebounds.
Junior Zach Woster’s scoring average of 7.4 points will surely go up following his Steph Curry-like performance against Dayton, a contest in which he led the Spartans with 20 points and smoked six 3s.
Freshman Garrison Bylund has averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in his first year of high school ball, and junior guard Kyle Owsley posts 4.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and a team-best 1.5 assists per game.
Junior forward Weston Pritchard is currently averaging four points and 3.5 boards.
Defensively, Holmes leads Spring Creek with one steal per game – notching the biggest bucket of the season thus far – lifting the Spartans to their third win in league play with his layup with 3.5 ticks on the clock against Dayton.
Spring Creek will face another likely must-win situation at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, the Spartans needing every “W” they can find if they want to climb from eighth to sixth in the 3A North standings.
Versus Sparks
The Spartans will close the weekend with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip against the Railroaders (0-10 in league), in Sparks, the team they beat 52-35 in their league opener on Dec. 14, 2018, in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.