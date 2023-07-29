SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek Golf Course welcomes new head pro Andrew Collins to take charge of the community’s precious golfing grounds. Collins has been the assistant pro since 2018 and was excited and eager to take on the new role this season.

Collins has been golfing his whole life, and what started as a shared passion between him and his father growing up nearly turned into a career in his 20s.

“A pro golfer from Florida was up here at the time and totally helped and changed my game, and trying to go pro was something I really considered and had always wanted to do but I had a young family and I didn’t have the time or the money to dedicate to it,” said Collins.

Any golf-related career was postponed, and Collins worked in the mining industry for the next 30 years.

“Then back in 2018 I had left mining, and was just going to do some consulting, and this opportunity came up and I couldn’t not do it,” he said. “It was an opportunity to make a living through golf and also help people learn to play better.”

The new head pro position has been much more time-consuming than Collins originally anticipated, and he hasn’t been as hands-on with lessons as he was before, but his focus still remains on helping people play more golf.

“The biggest thing I want to do is continue the great work Rick [Longhurst], the former pro, did. Give people a great experience. Have great customer service in the pro shop, provide the nicest carts and equipment,” said Collins.

The Spring Creek Golf Course is one of the few community amenities that the property owner’s association has to offer, and Collins — along with the other course employees — want to maintain that.

“It’s a big plus for the Spring Creek homeowners to have access to the course. It’s nice for us to have something close by to get out and do,” he said.

Even with Elko’s Ruby View course nearby, access to multiple facilities only enhances the popularity of golf in the community.

“Both our course and the Ruby View course are really nice 18-hole courses. I love playing on both of the courses; they both provide great golf experiences, and we only want to work in conjunction with each other to grow,” said Collins.

Similar to the passion he had for the sport at a young age, Collins wants to help foster the youth golf interest among the community.

“I really want to get involved in and help develop a big junior program, and get kids playing a lot more,” he said.

Collins has a clear passion for both playing and sharing the sport, and that is bound to translate into his work as the head pro.

“Golf’s a great game and I just hope to get more people in the area playing,” he said.