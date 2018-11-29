SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek wrestlers should wear their sunglasses, because the outlook is bright.
Each of the last two 3A wrestling years have ended in the same fashion, the Spartans hoisting the state trophy over their heads.
Entering the 2018-2019 season, the Spring Creek is the hands-on favorite to win it all again.
Spring Creek has not only been dominant, the Spartans are still relatively young and return the majority of their firepower.
Already with two state championships under his belt, senior Dyllan Fuchs looks to lead the Spartans to their third-consecutive state championship and notch his third individual title in the process.
He has posted 122 career wins, finishing with a 49-7 record last season at 138 pounds.
Spring Creek coach Wade Pehrson expects Fuchs to wrestle at 145 pounds during his senior year.
Junior Jeff Guthrie returns after winning the 195-pound state championship as a sophomore, closing the season with a 36-12 record.
He gutted out his state title in a 9-8 decision over Boulder City’s Ryan Vanario.
Guthrie is expected to compete at 195 pounds once again this year.
While Fuchs and Guthrie serve as some of the more experienced wrestlers coming back for Spring Creek, Beau Chacon put the state on notice as a freshman – returning as a state champion.
He did not take the same route as many first-year state titlists – who often gain their first championship in the lower-weight divisions – earning his crown at 152 pounds.
In the 152-pound state final against Lowry’s Quint Bell – who Chacon defeated 3-1 in the 3A North regional tournament – the championship closed with the same result, 3-1, coming from a sudden-victory takedown by Chacon in an overtime period.
He closed the season with a 36-8 record.
Chacon has continued his growth, literally, and will likely wrestle at 160 pounds as a sophomore.
Along with three state champions, the Spartans also bring back two state runners-up.
After winning the 120-pound 3A North regional title, Josh Tripp faced the unfortunate matchup of Virgin Valley’s Ty Smith – who changed weights for the 3A South regional tournament.
Tripp advanced to the 3A state championship before being pinned by Smith in 1:47, closing the season with a 47-7 overall record, giving Tripp 114 career wins.
He will remain in the 120-weight class for his senior season.
Spring Creek’s other state runner-up went to 106-pounder Chase Milligan, reaching the 3A state final as a freshman.
He went 40-12 during the 2017-2018 season and will wrestle at the same weight class in the upcoming season.
Junior Kodis Campbell will make the jump to 120 pounds from the 113-pound division, in which he went 37-13 in last season, earning a third-place finish at the state meet.
As a sophomore, Riley Fuchs went 28-11 in the 126-pound weight class and closed the year with a third-place effort at the state tourney – expected to bump up to 132 pounds in his junior campaign.
The Spartans’ third wrestler who booked a third-place performance at state is now-sophomore Q Boyd, who posted a 33-17 record as only a freshman.
Boyd has grown noticeably and will climb two weight classes this season, likely two wrestle at 145 pounds.
Another trio of Spring Creek athletes grappled their ways to fourth-place finishes in the state tournament.
As a sophomore, Jacob Taylor served as one of two Spartans in the 106-pound class at state – joining Milligan – and will jump to the 113-pound division for his junior year.
Senior Clay Campbell earned a fourth-place finish in the 160-pound class during his junior season and will compete at 170 pounds in his final year.
Cody Jenkins is one of the few wrestlers who will go down in weight for his senior year.
As a junior, Jenkins took fourth at state in the heavyweight division at 285 pounds but will drop two classes and wrestle at 195 pounds in the upcoming season.
Chandler Hill will jump to the 285-pound division for the Spartans as a senior after qualifying for the state tournament as a junior at 220 pounds.
Bear Browne took third at regionals and earned the final berth to the state tournament at 113 pounds as a freshman, giving the Spartans another bullet for the upcoming season.
Coach Pehrson noted the potential of some key newcomers who could develop into major contributors and add to the Spartans’ rich history of wining wrestling; coming in the form of freshmen Zane Ard (106 pounds), Druzton Collins (120 pounds), Terron Mogenson (126 pounds) and junior AJ Ekanger (132 pounds).
Key losses for Spring Creek include graduated Anthony Chavez, who was a two-time state champion, winning the 126-pound title as a freshman and bookending his career with a 145-pound crown last year.
The Spartans also sent off 2018 state runner-up K-Ci Slade, who came one win short of booking a title at 182 pounds.
Although departures always sting, the Spartans have more than enough in their arsenal to add to their 2017-2018 successes, a season in which Spring Creek went a perfect 19-0 in league meets, won the 3A North regional dual, the 3A North regional championship for the third straight year and tore off their second-straight state championship.
The Spartans kicked off their 2018-2019 season Thursday at the Borah Duals and will compete Friday and Saturday in the Buck’s Bag Duals, in Boise, Idaho.
