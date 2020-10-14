Springer, Altuve homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS

Altuve doubled into the right-field corner with two outs in the third to bring in Martin Maldonado, who drew a leadoff walk and advanced on Springer's grounder.

Arozarena homered onto the lower balcony on the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner with one out in the fourth to tie the game at 2. An inning later, Springer one-upped him when he hit a two-run shot onto the upper balcony of Petco Park's main landmark to regain the lead for the Astros.

"I knew it was a homer. I was able to hit a high fastball there. It's a tight line, so I'm happy that it stayed fair," Springer said.

It was the third of the postseason for Springer, the MVP of the 2017 World Series.

It was the fifth of the postseason for Arozarena, who homered in each of the first three games against the Yankees and then connected in the ALCS opener.

THE VILLAINS

The Astros remain villains in many people's eyes for their sign-stealing scandal three years ago. On Wednesday night, someone with a megaphone on a balcony on a nearby building heckled members of the 2017 team by name: "Carlos Correa. You are a cheater. Shame on you. Josh Reddick. You are a cheater. Shame on you," and so on.

THE CUBAN ROCKET