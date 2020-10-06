 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springer hits 2 HRs, Astros beat A's 5-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead
0 comments

Springer hits 2 HRs, Astros beat A's 5-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ALDS Astros Athletics Baseball

Houston Astros' George Springer, right, hits a solo home run off of Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Yusmeiro Petit, left, during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a an American League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in Los Angeles. 

 AP, Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth straight AL Championship Series. Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday, when Houston is the home team in the neutral site matchup.

Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third on a second straight 90-degree day at Dodger Stadium.

Maldonado’s solo shot in the fifth chased loser Sean Manaea in his first appearance of this postseason. Yusmeiro Petit came in and promptly gave up Springer’s second homer of the game, extending Houston’s lead to 5-2. Maldonado yelled and raised his right arm in celebration from his seat in the dugout.

Springer’s 17 postseason homers tied Nelson Cruz and Jim Thome for most through a player’s first 54 career postseason games. Five of Springer’s postseason homers have come at Dodger Stadium, where the Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

Houston improved to 7-3 in Dodger Stadium since that World Series. Current A’s pitcher Mike Fiers last year told of his old team’s sign-stealing scandal used in 2017, a revelation that rocked baseball and drew the still ongoing ire of other players and fans.

Hot, sunny and dry conditions again created an ideal environment for the long ball. The teams combined for five homers, raising the series total to 11.

Winner Framber Valdez allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked one. The 26-year-old left-hander, making his first postseason start, retired his final 10 batters.

Valdez dazzled in his relief appearance against Minnesota in the AL wild card series opener, tossing five scoreless innings and scattering two hits to go with five strikeouts.

Enoli Paredes retired the side in the eighth. Ryan Pressly worked around Marcus Semien’s leadoff single in the ninth, Oakland’s only hit past the fourth inning, to finish a six-hitter for the save.

Oakland didn’t have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Oakland got on board in the second with Khris Davis’ second-inning home run, his third of this postseason, put the A’s ahead.

After Springer’s first homer, the Astros extended their lead to 3-1 on Carlos Correa’s RBI groundout in the fourth that scored Michael Brantley, who doubled leading off.

Chad Pinter led off the bottom half with a 453-foot homer to right-center, the longest homer at Dodger Stadium this season.

For the second straight game, Oakland’s starting pitching failed to go deep. Manaea gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Bassitt didn’t get out of the fourth in Game 1, allowing three runs and nine hits in Wednesday’s defeat.

Off day

Correa was 0 for 3 with a RBI and a strikeout after homering twice in Game 1 and becoming the first shortstop in major league history with two multi-homer games in postseason play.

Up next

Both teams waited to announce their Game 3 starters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Eldridge, Corkill, Holman knock down WNFR berths — Annual Vegas showcase relocated to Arlington, Texas
Local Sports

Eldridge, Corkill, Holman knock down WNFR berths — Annual Vegas showcase relocated to Arlington, Texas

Nevada cowboys Dakota Eldridge and Jade Corkill, along with California saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman — who has deep ties to the Silver State — will chase money, fame and gold buckles at the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The WNFR will take place at Globe Life Field — the home of the Texas Rangers — from Dec. 3-12, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, the first time the iconic rodeo will not be at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, since 1985, due to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's COVID-19 directives.

Chiefs lean on D to beat Patriots
Sports

Chiefs lean on D to beat Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defense shut down a Patriots offense missing quarterback Cam Newton and running back Sony Michel, and the Chiefs beat New England 26-10 Monday night in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How the NBA Fights Racism with International Players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News