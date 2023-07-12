ELKO — The Silver State Stampede has been around for years, 111 to be exact.

The 2023 action of the oldest rodeo in Nevada and the 12th-oldest in the nation — dating back to 1912 when GS Garcia, the world-famous bit, spur and saddle maker decided northern Nevada needed a rodeo — will be broadcast across The Cowboy Channel Plus app for the fourth-consecutive year.

The broadcasts of the rodeo would not possible without the contributions of several key players in the grand scheme.

In 2016, the Stampede added live video and introduced a replay board which — through a TriCaster — provides event leaders, standings, up-to-the-second results and replays of the previous rides and runs immediately.

The full-color LED video board display cost $14,000, which seemed like a lot of money for a one-time rental, but Stampede committee member Alkie Mariluch said he was told that “once you have the rodeo with it, you’ll never want to go without it.”

The Stampede hasn’t gone without it since.

The video board itself comes from Walton Scoreboards, Inc., based out of Billings, Montana.

Owner Scott Walton knows a thing or two about running video display boards, serving in the industry for more than 25 years.

“I’ve been doing this since 1996, but I’ve been involved in rodeo all my life. I got married in 1995 and was looking for something as a career. I went to work for Copenhagen/Skoal Pro Rodeo,” Walton said. “I worked for them until 2010, but they sold out and the new company did not want to be in the video business anymore.”

For the past 12 years, Walton has been his own boss – wanting to continue in the video business and working around the rodeo industry, creating Walton Scoreboards.

But, Walton would be up creek without a paddle if it were not for the videography of Andrew Jones’ Backslash Media, combining days of setup with talent and communication for a top-notch production — seen both by the fans witnessing the action live and those who view it across the globe.

Video without audio is a bore; video with bad audio may be even worse.

Luckily, neither is the case thanks to Atkinson Sound — which was started in 1980 by Hoyt Atkinson.

Starting with simple DJ systems for local dances, Atkinson Sound has grown from what Larry Holt started in 1924 to become one of the West’s most preferred audio and video companies — brought in last minute to do the sound for the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas, after the PRCA moved the event following Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions on gatherings.

The Friday and Saturday performances of the Silver State Stampede will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, concluding with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee at Elko County Fairgrounds.

But, true rodeo fans may watch the slack of the Stampede at 9 a.m. Thursday — when 16 steer wrestlers, 22 team roping teams, 46 tie-down ropers and 40 barrel racers will actually make the first runs of the 2023 Silver State Stampede.

For those unable to view the rodeo in-person, watch the action through the Cowboy Channel Plus app.