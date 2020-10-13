Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16

The Bills (4-1) had not won five straight games since 2004, and they came in looking for the franchise’s best start since 1991 when Buffalo reached the Super Bowl. They also played without starting cornerbacks with Tre’Davious White inactive because of a back injury and Levi Wallace on injured reserve.

Starting wide receiver John Brown also was out for Buffalo, which had scored at least 30 points in the past three games.

Buffalo center Mitch Morse called this a gut-punch.

“It’s tough, they came out and beat us like a drum,” Morse said. “Kudos to them, and we have a lot to learn from.”

Josh Allen came in second in the NFL in yards passing. He threw for 263 yards and two TDs. Stephon Diggs had 10 catches for 106 yards.

The Titans needed the turnovers with seven key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list led by wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. They also were missing a couple assistant coaches and two players activated off that reserve list earlier Tuesday were scratched.

The Titans got a big boost on the Bills’ opening drive.