Texans look to build on momentum after big win over Patriots

On defense, Watt defended four passes for the first time in his career and had a tackle for a loss to become the first lineman in NFL history to defend four passes and have a tackle for a loss in the same game. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year swatted down a pass by Cam Newton on third down in the fourth quarter to help seal Houston's victory.

His four passes defended are tied for second most by a lineman in NFL history and are the most by any Texan since Johnathan Joseph also had four in Week 17 of the 2015 season. Sunday's performance gave him 61 passes defended in his career, which are the fifth most by a lineman in league history.

It was a much-needed performance that helped boost a defense which has struggled all season.

"It's no secret that our defense hasn't been playing at the level that we expect to play at or that we want to play at, so we're obviously trying to, every single week, trying to turn that around," Watt said. "I think (Sunday) was a good step to doing that, and now we have a short week to come back on Thursday and we have a chance to take another step in doing that."

