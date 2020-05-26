The evolution of J.R. Giddens: Star recruit, transfer, NBA draft pick, overseas player, family man and potential coach

“We were playing Cleveland, and they threw LeBron an alley oop but the pass was low. He reached down between his legs and smashed a reverse dunk with two hands. It blew my mind. I jumped off the bench and cheered, and KG looked at me and told me to ‘sit my ass down,’” he said. “Right after I was drafted, I signed with Nike. They gave me a bunch of gear and put in a locker. KG came in through his side entrance, and I was so excited. When I went back into the locker room, all my stuff was in the trash. He flipped out on me for putting my stuff in his locker. I didn’t know it was his; it was the worst shit ever that my hero was so mad at me. My feelings were hurt, but he’s a great guy when you get to know him. He saw me busting my ass in practice and we became close. He saw me outside at my car one time and gave me like $9,000 of Louis (Vitton) stuff — a bag, a backpack and a scarf. When you become one of his guys, he takes care of you.”