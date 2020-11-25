Tunnel vision: Unbeaten Steelers focused on 1-0, not 16-0

WHAT’S WORKING

The decision to place the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree rather than let him walk in free agency turned out to be the right call. Dupree’s play over the first 10 games has proven his breakout 2019 was not a fluke. Dupree has already had eight sacks and is on pace to surpass the career-best 11 1/2 he had a year ago, when Pittsburgh opted not to offer him a contract extension. He’s probably too expensive to keep long term, but the Steelers can live with that decision if Dupree keeps being among the most disruptive players at his position in the league.

WHAT’S NOT

Nit-picking at 10-0 is the equivalent of complaining about a leaky faucet in the master bathroom of your winter estate or that the spare tire in your backup Mercedes is flat. Still, let’s.

While Pittsburgh did top 100 yards rushing for the first time in more than a month against the Jaguars, they are still averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, which is 26th in the league. It’s true that the Steelers have thrown the ball so effectively an inconsistent running game hasn’t been a serious problem. Still, a modest uptick in production would only help matters down the stretch.

STOCK UP