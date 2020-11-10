Utah State, Gary Andersen part ways after 0-3 start

Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint at Utah State.

“After a thorough analysis on the current state of our football team, we believe a change at head coach is in the best interest of our program moving forward,” athletic director John Hartwell said Saturday in a statement. “The continued success and development of Aggie football is a priority and we want to make sure we are regular contenders for the Mountain West Championship.”

Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen’s return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night.

Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells.