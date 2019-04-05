NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach.
Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after he went 40-59 in three seasons. Vanderbilt was 9-23 this season and the first Southeastern Conference team in 65 years to go winless in the league.
Athletic director Malcolm Turner said Friday that Stackhouse brings a "unique mix of experience as a legendary player and successful coach, and I fully expect he'll take the program to new heights."
Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, was considered in NBA coaching searches last year by Toronto, New York, Charlotte and Orlando after his success coaching the Raptors' NBA G League team.
He went 70-30 in two seasons with the Raptors 905, reaching the finals twice and winning a championship. He was the league's coach of the year for 2016-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.