Villanova's Wright named AP coach of the decade

Before he arrived, Villanova was known for upsetting Georgetown in the 1986 national championship game and the occasional trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Wright needed three years to build a foundation before Villanova broke through with a trip to the 2005 Sweet 16. An Elite Eight appearance followed the next year and the Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2009.

Villanova won its first national title under Wright in 2016 on Jenkins' shot and decimated the NCAA Tournament field in 2018, winning every game by double digits on its way to the national title.

Wright has a school-record 458 wins, six Big East Conference championships, four Big East Tournament titles and 14 NCAA Tournament appearances to go with those two national titles.

"Honestly, we've had success because we've had really good players. We really have," Wright said. "We've had really talented guys. You can see them all playing in the NBA and see what they did."

Wright was the one pulling the strings.

He arrived at Villanova in 2001 after a successful seven-year run at Hofstra, where he led the Pride to the NCAA Tournament his final two years.