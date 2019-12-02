Washington's Chris Petersen resigns, Jimmy Lake to take over

Within three seasons, Petersen had Washington playing Alabama in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national title. While the Huskies fell short that day, it was a major accomplishment for a program that less than a decade earlier had gone through an 0-12 season.

Washington was expected to be a contender in the Pac-12 again this year, but struggles to replace several key players on defense and an inconsistent offense led to a subpar campaign. The Huskies' 31-13 win over Washington State last Friday turned out to be Petersen's last home game.

"Chris has been transformational for not only our football program, but our entire athletic department," athletic director Jen Cohen said. "It has been such a privilege to watch how he has been so committed to the development of our young men, not just on the field, but more importantly off. I can't thank him enough for his service and leadership, and I look forward to having him stay on staff in a leadership advisory role, so he can continue to impact individuals across our department and the entire campus."

Petersen, Lake and Cohen are schedule to speak at a news conference Tuesday.