Please contact editor Jeffry Mullins to have a correction published in this space. Call 738-3118 or send email to editor@elkodaily.com.
SPOT A MISTAKE?
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fireworks displays are scheduled on the same night in Elko and Spring Creek this year.
An Elko woman has been ordered to repay more than $121,000 in one embezzlement case and more than $10,000 in another
A White Pine County School District employee is facing a felony charge following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student
An Elko man who was arrested last month for allegedly firing multiple gunshots in a motel parking lot was arrested again this month for assaul…
A couple was arrested on felony child neglect charges after authorities found a baby and two toddlers in rooms smeared with feces at a home in Ryndon