Please contact editor Jeffry Mullins to have a correction published in this space. Call 738-3118 or send email to editor@ elkodaily.com.
SPOT A MISTAKE?
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
They also move to avoid being eaten by the hungry crickets behind them, since they themselves are good sources of protein and salt
An Elko man convicted of animal cruelty has been sentenced to more than a year in prison
Elko County divorces
The invasion is already lessening for the hospital as the crickets move down Lamoille Highway toward the city.
Elko County Fire Protection District was called to the blaze on the Spring Creek side of the summit