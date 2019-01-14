SCA Office
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association residents will have the opportunity to meet with their tract representative on the board of directors in town hall meetings scheduled for the end of the month.

Property owners will learn about key initiatives, strategic plans and top priorities for 2019, including next steps for water, road maintenance, internet issues and more.

Each night at 6 p.m. from Jan. 28 through 31, tract directors will meet their constituents at the Fairway Community Center at 401 Fairway Blvd.

On Jan. 28, Joshua Park, Tract 100 Marina Hills, will host the first meeting of the week. Terry Lister of Tract 200 Vista Grande is scheduled for Jan. 29; Patricia Plaster, Tract 300 Sunset Ridge on Jan. 30; and Paddy Legarza, Tract 400 Palace Heights on Jan. 31.

Residents are encouraged to bring their comments, concerns and ideas to the town hall meetings.

For more information on the meetings, call 775-753-6295, email the association at frontdesk@springcreeknv.org or send a message through Facebook.

