SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek Boys and Girls Club is now registering children for the 2019-2020 school year.
The program is open to children enrolled in kindergarten through the fifth grade at one of the three elementary schools in Spring Creek: Sage Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary and Liberty Peak Elementary.
“Spring Creek is the largest community in Nevada not to have a Boys and Girls Club,” said CEO Rusty Bahr. “Expanding into Spring Creek means giving more children the opportunity to receive Boys and Girls Club services, and that makes us all very happy.”
During the first year, the club’s location will be Spring Creek Elementary, using modules that will be empty due to the opening of Liberty Peak. Also, transportation from the other two schools will not be available until the new building opens in the next two to three years.
“Depending on funding, we would like to have the new club open in the next two to three years,” Bahr added, saying the club will expand to other age groups when the building is constructed.
Currently, the club serves 80 Spring Creek children. The new club will offer 100 spaces for children, who will also become members of the Elko club and be able to attend all-day on school and holiday breaks. The membership for Elko students will also expand to the Spring Creek location.
The after-school program offers activities such as art, computers, games, homework assistance, life skills, outdoor activities on the playground, physical education and sports.
Plans to construct a new building for the Spring Creek club began in April 2018 when the Spring Creek Association board of directors approved a donation of five acres of land next to Schuckmann’s Sports Complex on Springfield Parkway.
At the time, it was announced that the club would be built in two phases and double as a recreation center, including facilities such as a fitness center, gymnasium, and full-service commercial kitchen.
This is the third club to open in Elko County since 2000 when Al Bernarda started the Elko Boys and Girls Club at Southside Elementary. A club in Wells opened in 2014 and last year broke ground to build new facilities.
The cost to enroll is $250 per child, and scholarships are available for those in need.
“The club is open to every child, regardless of ability to pay,” Bahr said.
To register, visit the Elko Boys and Girls Club at 782 Country Club Drive Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 775-738-2759.
