Spring Creek boys, girls haul the mail

RENO — The Spring Creek cross country teams are and were dominant.
On Saturday, during the Division 3A North regional meet, both the Spring Creek boys and girls programs hauled home the regional championships.
Individually, an Elko boy and a Spring Creek girl placed their names at the top of the lists.
Boys
The Spartans — the defending 2019 state champions — opened a comfortable margin of victory in the boys division, scoring 44 points as a team.
Second place went to Elko with 75 points, Tahoe-Truckee took third with 97 points, North Valleys finished fourth with 111 points and Fernley rounded out the top-five with 119 points.
In a field of 63 boys, Elko junior Isaiah Dahl fended off all comers — despite running a grade-2 sprained ankle.
Dahl injured the ankle in practice and never committed to running until about 15 minutes before the race.
He crossed the line in 17:54, opening a 19-second gap between himself and second place.
Dayton senior Tyler Logan crossed second in 18:13, Tahoe-Truckee senior Benjamin Picard took third in 18:38 and junior teammate Aidan Gustafsson place fourth with a time of 18:42.
Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton capped the top-five in 18:52.
South Tahoe sophomore Max Menke finished sixth in 19:04, Spring Creek senior Conner Gage taking seventh in 19:23.
North Valleys freshman Austin Key closed out a strong season to start his young high school career with an eighth-place 19:25.
For the Spartans, sophomore Joel Herman ranked ninth with a time of 19:26, and Lowry senior Jeremy Walker finished off the top-10 with a 19:27.
Elko senior Noah Hasse crossed in 19:28 for 11th place, followed immediately after with a 19:28 by Spring Creek sophomore Jake Bradford.
Hug senior Angel O-Campo-Salazar was 13th with a 19:33, and North Valleys junior George Fisher placed 14th in 19:51.
Spring Creek senior Harrison Walund closed out the top-15 with a time of 19:59.
The Spartans went back-to-back, as sophomore Ben Claridge crossed 16th with a 19:59 of his own.
Tahoe-Truckee sophomore Logan Selander took 17th in 20:02, and the Indians finished 18th and 19th with a 20:05 from junior Gavin Nicola and a 20:07 by junior Philip Neff.
Fernley junior Rylan Roth rounded out the top-20 with a time of 20:09.
Spring Creek senior Garret Frisbie took 21st in 20:10, North Valleys junior Paris Acosta ran a 20:11 for 22nd and Fernley finished 23rd and 24th on the 20:19 by senior Dustin Boutell and the 20:30 from senior Morgan Zolyniak.
Hug senior Jesus Velasquez crossed in 20:37 for 25th place.
Lowry sophomore Ivan Roa Lara took 26th in 20:44, Dayton junior Brenden Larkin’s 21:06 was good enough for 27th and Fernley senior Ricky Starr finished 28th in 21:12.
South Tahoe sophomore Lachlan Bray posted a 21:15 for 29th and Fernley senior Connie Hunter rounded out the top-30 21:30.
Fallon’s Cameron Christy’s time of 21:49 ranked 31st, and Elko junior Keian Lostra’s 21:57 neared a top-half finish in 32nd.
Elko freshman Luke Dahl’s 22:01 placed 33rd.
Girls
Spring Creek’s girls — winners of the last-three 3A state championships — held on for their fifth-consecutive regional title.
As a team, the Lady Spartans scored 28 points — opening an eight-point lead — Tahoe-Truckee finishing second with 36 points.
Fernley finished third with 85 points, Elko took fourth with 92 points and Hug closed out the top-five with 128 points.
Individually, no surprise.
Senior Kendra Lusk — the 2019 state champion — closed her brilliant career with her second-straight regional championship.
She opened a gap of 1:50 seconds ahead of second place, rolling by the competition with a time of 19:11.
Lowry junior Jovi Kuskie crossed second in 21:01.
Spring Creek senior Grace Florence placed third with a time of 21:49.
Tahoe-Truckee went fourth and fifth on the 22:03s from seniors Hana Manzur and Amelia Swanson.
Sixth place went to Spring Creek sophomore Kiely Munson with a time of 22:04, and Tahoe-Truckee junior Sonny Strusinski finished seventh in 22:16.
Elko freshman Reese Hatch ended the first year of her young career with an eighth-place 22:32.
Tahoe-Truckee junior Petra Kidd crossed ninth in 22:36, and Spring Creek senior Emma Campbell finished out the top-10 with a 22:38.
Hus senior Kaitlyn Rouse finished 11th in 22:50, and Spring Creek freshman Brianna Perchetti ended her promising ninth-grade campaign in 12th place with a 23:02.
Fallon junior Savanna Regli took 13th with a time of 23:58, and Fernley freshman Trinity Garcia-Anders was 14th with a sub-24 run of 23:59.
Fernley sophomore Myla Bott closed out the top-15 with a time of 24:08, followed in 16th by the 24:22 from Spring Creek senior Jaden Pool.
South Tahoe freshman Noosa Higgins ran 17th in 24:31, and 18th went to the 24:49 from Tahoe-Truckee freshman Tailor Knight.
Elko senior Loulou Neff finished 19th with a time of 24:51, and Spring Creek sophomore Brandi Manhire rounded out the top-20 with a time of 25-flat.
South Tahoe sophomore Evelyn Bennett’s 21st-place 25:13 was followed by the 22nd-place 25:22 from Elko freshman Tandi Ratliff.
Wooster junior Avery Redmon ranked 23rd with a time of 25:38, and 24th went to the 25:48 by Fernley freshman Amaya Nichols.
The top half of the 50-girl field was a 25:52 set by Sparks senior Sara Calderas-Rubio for 25th place.
Congratulations to Spring Creek head coach Todd Mahlke and the Spring Creek boys and girls for their hard-earned regional championships, and to Elko’s Isaiah Dahl and Spring Creek’s Kendra Lusk for their individual regional titles.