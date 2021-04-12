Spring Creek boys, girls haul the mail

RENO — The Spring Creek cross country teams are and were dominant.

On Saturday, during the Division 3A North regional meet, both the Spring Creek boys and girls programs hauled home the regional championships.

Individually, an Elko boy and a Spring Creek girl placed their names at the top of the lists.

Boys

The Spartans — the defending 2019 state champions — opened a comfortable margin of victory in the boys division, scoring 44 points as a team.

Second place went to Elko with 75 points, Tahoe-Truckee took third with 97 points, North Valleys finished fourth with 111 points and Fernley rounded out the top-five with 119 points.

In a field of 63 boys, Elko junior Isaiah Dahl fended off all comers — despite running a grade-2 sprained ankle.

Dahl injured the ankle in practice and never committed to running until about 15 minutes before the race.

He crossed the line in 17:54, opening a 19-second gap between himself and second place.