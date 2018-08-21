Date;Event

Aug. 24;@ Douglas Class Races (Gardnerville)

Aug. 31;@ Weber State Invitational (Ogden, Utah)

Sept. 7;@ Murray Invitational (Murray, Utah)

Sept. 14;@ Century Challenge (Pocatello, Idaho)

Sept. 21-22;@ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho)

Sept. 27;@ Dani Bates Inviational (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Sept. 29;@ Capitol Cross Challenge (Sacramento, California)

Oct. 5;@ Lowry Invitational (Winnemucca)

Oct. 11;@ Elko Invitational

Oct. 18;NE Nevada JV Championship (Spring Creek)

Oct. 26;@ Division 3A North Regional Championship (Reno)

Nov. 3;@ Division 3A State Championship (Boulder City)

