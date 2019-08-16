Date;Meet;Time

Aug. 23;@ Douglas Class Races (Gardnerville);3 p.m.

Aug. 30;@ Weber State Invitational (Ogden, Utah);TBA

Sept. 6;@ Murray (Utah) Invitational;TBA

Sept. 13;@ Century Challenge (Pocatello,Idaho);TBA

Sept. 21;@ Bob Firman Invitational (Boise, Idaho);TBA

Sept. 26;@ Dani Bates Invitational (Twin Falls, Idaho);TBA

Sept. 28;@ Capitol Cross Challenge (Sacramento;California);TBA

Oct. 4;@ Reed Invitational (Sparks);TBA

Oct. 11;@ Lowry Invitational;TBA

Oct. 17;@ Wells Invitational;TBA

Oct. 24;Northeastern Nevada JV Championship (Home Meet);TBA

