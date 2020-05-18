× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRING CREEK – Not many seniors can say their graduation day made it to the big screen.

For the Spring Creek High School Class of 2020, students and their families will celebrate commencement with a Drive-In Movie Theater ceremony.

"The kids liked the idea of doing it at school, still being together and the uniqueness of the situation,” said Principal Shaun Taylor.

From their vehicle, seniors and their families will watch a slideshow presentation and listen to a pre-recorded broadcast of speeches and music from radio station KRJC 95.3 FM starting at 8:15 p.m. on June 5.

“All 195 seniors will have a reserved parking spot” to view the screens, Taylor said. The other 334 spots will be first-come, first-served.

Organizing the drive-in ceremony has been a community effort, Taylor said.

“It was a group effort that came up with it, so I definitely will not take all the credit."

As school administrators pitched ideas to seniors ranging from a virtual online ceremony to a reverse parade to a parade through Spring Creek, Taylor heard from Leslee Zeiler in the human resources department at Central Office of a school using a drive-in movie theater for graduation.

Then someone else mentioned borrowing the big screen used for Movies at the Marina from the Spring Creek Association.

Once the seniors learned of it, they eagerly approved.

“We ran it by the kids, and they loved it,” Taylor said. “They were just so thankful that we were trying to do anything besides a virtual graduation. I think that was their biggest fear, and they understood it might have been a reality.”

There is still much work to be done in the weeks leading to graduation day. Some seniors are recording their speeches and songs at Elko Broadcasting Co. Next week, there will be a photoshoot with Taylor and grads in their cap and gown for the slideshow.

Hours before the ceremony, two of the schools’ portable screens will be installed at the football field alongside the association’s screen for the drive-in ceremony.

For family unable to attend, and for those in the parking lot unable to see the screens from their vantage point, a video of the ceremony will be posted on YouTube.

The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent closures cut short the final months of school, drastically changing graduation ceremonies at high schools across the country.

However, it has pulled teachers, families, business owners and the community together to send off the Class of 2020, Taylor noted.

“We can’t thank our community enough for being so willing to help out every step of the way,” he said. “There are several local businesses that are paying for 45 minutes of radio time to allow us commercial-free access to do our graduation, which is just amazing.”

“I think everyone wanted to try to send these kids off the right way. We didn’t know what our limitations were going to be and how we were going to be able to pull this off,” Taylor continued.

Taylor said in recent weeks, he has noticed a change in the seniors, shaped by the current circumstances.

“A lot of these kids have been forced to step up and be mature during this situation, starting to act like an adult, ask some good questions, advocate for themselves,” he explained.

“They are thankful the school, the community and everybody is still supporting them and sending them off the right way.”

But it will be a day that no one will ever forget.

“This is something that the class is going to be remembered for because no one else has graduated like this."

Spring Creek High School Class of 2019:

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.