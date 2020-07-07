Spring Creek Freedom 5K runners push through

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRING CREEK — With the majority of Independence Day festivities being canceled, runners of the Spring Creek Freedom 5K were anxious to having something to do on the Fourth of July.

The race was able to stay social-distancing compliant by running a male and female wave, 10-minutes apart. Runners were given their age group awards as they crossed the finish line to eliminate a large gathering.

Spring Creek’s Conner Gage, age 17, won the overall male race with a time of 19:56.

Elko’s Dalyla Gaytan, age 15, won the overall female race with a time of 23:30.

For more information on upcoming races, costs, discounts and trail specifics, visit rubymountainrelay.com.

