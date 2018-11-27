Date;Time;Opponent

Nov. 29;@ Douglas (Reno);6 p.m.

Nov. 30;@ Spanish Springs;7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1;@ Damonte Ranch (Spanish Springs);10 a.m.

Dec. 14;Sparks;6 p.m.

Dec. 15;Fernley;1 p.m.

Dec. 21;Lowry;6 p.m. 

Dec. 22;Fallon;1 p.m.

Dec. 27;@ Las Vegas Holiday Classic;11:20 a.m.

Jan. 4;@ Truckee;6 p.m.

Jan. 5;@ North Valleys;1 p.m.

Jan. 8;@ Elko;6 p.m.

Jan. 18;@ Dayton;6 p.m.

Jan. 19;@ South Tahoe;1 p.m.

Jan. 25;@ Fernley;1 p.m.

Jan. 26;@ Sparks;1 p.m.

Feb. 1;@ Lowry;6 p.m.

Feb. 2;@ Fallon;1 p.m.

Feb. 5;Elko;6 p.m.

Feb. 8;Truckee;6 p.m.

Feb. 9;North Valleys;1 p.m.

Feb. 15;Dayton;6 p.m.

Feb. 16;South Tahoe;1 p.m.

