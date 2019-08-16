Date;Tournament;Time

Sept. 3;@ Spring Creek Golf Course (Home Tourney);9 a.m.

Sept. 4;@ Ruby View Golf Course;TBA

Sept. 16;@ South Tahoe Tourney (Genoa Lakes); TBA

Sept. 17;@ Truckee Tourney (Course TBD);TBA

Sept. 30;@ Dayton Valley Country Club;TBA

Oct. 1;@ Fernley Golf Course;TBA

Oct. 8;@ Fallon Golf Course;TBA

Oct. 9;@ Winnemucca Golf Course (Lowry);TBA

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments