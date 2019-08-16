Date;Tournament;Time
Sept. 3;@ Spring Creek Golf Course (Home Tourney);9 a.m.
Sept. 4;@ Ruby View Golf Course;TBA
Sept. 16;@ South Tahoe Tourney (Genoa Lakes); TBA
Sept. 17;@ Truckee Tourney (Course TBD);TBA
Sept. 30;@ Dayton Valley Country Club;TBA
Oct. 1;@ Fernley Golf Course;TBA
Oct. 8;@ Fallon Golf Course;TBA
Oct. 9;@ Winnemucca Golf Course (Lowry);TBA
