Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;@ White Pine (South Tahoe);11:20 a.m.

Aug. 24;@ Douglas (South Tahoe);7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7;Truckee;5 p.m.

Sept. 8;North Tahoe;noon

Sept. 14;@ South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Sept. 15;@ Incline;noon

Sept. 21;Sparks;5 p.m.

Sept. 22;North Valleys;noon

Sept. 25;@ Lowry;5 p.m.

Sept. 29;@ Fallon;noon

Oct. 2;@ Elko;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ Truckee;4 p.m.

Oct. 6;@ North Tahoe;noon

Oct. 12;South Tahoe;4 p.m.

Oct. 13;Incline;noon

Oct. 19;@ Sparks;4 p.m.

Oct. 20;@ North Valleys;noon

Oct. 23;Elko;4 p.m.

Oct. 25;Lowry;4 p.m.

Oct. 26;Fallon;4 p.m.

