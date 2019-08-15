Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23-24;@ South Tahoe Tourney;TBA

Aug. 30;@ Truckee;5 p.m.

Aug. 31;@ North Tahoe;noon

Sept. 6;South Tahoe;5 p.m.

Sept. 7;Incline;noon

Sept. 13;@ Sparks;6 p.m.

Sept. 14;@ North Valleys;noon

Sept. 17;Lowry;5 p.m.

Sept. 21;Fallon;noon

Sept. 27;Elko;5 p.m.

Oct. 4;@ South Tahoe;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ Incline;noon

Oct. 11;Truckee;4 p.m.

Oct. 12;North Tahoe;noon

Oct. 18;Sparks; 4 p.m.

Oct. 19;North Valleys;noon

Oct. 22;@ Lowry;4 p.m.

Oct. 25;@ Fallon;4 p.m.

Nov. 1;@ Elko;4 p.m.

