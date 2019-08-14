Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23-24;@ Yerington Tourney;TBA

Aug. 28;@ Elko;6 p.m.

Sept. 6;@ South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Sept. 7;@ Dayton;noon

Sept. 13;North Valleys;6 p.m.

Sept. 14;Truckee;noon

Sept. 20;Fernley;6 p.m.

Sept. 21;Sparks;noon

Sept. 27;@ Fallon;6 p.m.

Sept. 28;@ Lowry;noon

Oct. 2;Elko;6 p.m.

Oct. 4;South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Oct. 5;Dayton;noon

Oct. 11;@ Truckee;6 p.m.

Oct. 12;@ North Valleys;noon

Oct. 18;@ Fernley;6 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Sparks;noon

Oct. 25;Lowry;6 p.m.

Oct. 26;Fallon;noon

