Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;@ Dayton JV (Yerington);11 a.m.

Aug. 24;@ Mammoth (California) (Yerington);2 p.m.

Aug. 24;@ Pahrump Valley (Yerington);5 p.m.

Aug,. 31;Lowry;6 p.m.

Sept. 1;Fallon;noon

Sept. 7;@ Truckee;6 p.m.

Sept. 8;@ North Valleys;noon

Sept. 11;@ Elko;6 p.m.

Sept. 14;Dayton;6 p.m

Sept. 15;South Tahoe;noon

Sept. 18;Battle Mountain;6 p.m.

Sept. 21;@ Fernley;6 p.m.

Sept. 22;@ Sparks;noon

Sept. 28;@ Lowry;6 p.m.

Sept. 29;@ Fallon;noon

Oct. 5;North Valleys;6 p.m.

Oct. 6;Truckee;noon

Oct. 12;@ Dayton;6 p.m.

Oct. 13;@ South Tahoe;noon

Oct. 16;@ Battle Mountain;6 p.m.

Oct. 19;Fernley; 6 p.m.

Oct. 20;Sparks;noon

Oct. 25;Elko;6 p.m.

