Spring Creek’s general manager writes column
0 comments

Spring Creek’s general manager writes column

  • 0

The Elko Daily Free Press welcomes Spring Creek President and General Manager Jessie Bahr to its Weekend opinion page.

Beginning today, Bahr will be writing a monthly column to keep residents of Elko County’s second-largest community informed of developments and activities of the Spring Creek Association, which is governed by a board of directors.

This month’s column describes the efforts of three companies to improve internet service in the sprawling community located between Elko and the Ruby Mountains.

Check out future Weekend editions of the Elko Daily for more from Bahr and other columnists who will be joining us to help keep our readers on top of the issues that matter most to us here in rural Nevada.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News