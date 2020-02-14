Spring Creek’s general manager writes column

The Elko Daily Free Press welcomes Spring Creek President and General Manager Jessie Bahr to its Weekend opinion page.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Beginning today, Bahr will be writing a monthly column to keep residents of Elko County’s second-largest community informed of developments and activities of the Spring Creek Association, which is governed by a board of directors.

This month’s column describes the efforts of three companies to improve internet service in the sprawling community located between Elko and the Ruby Mountains.

Check out future Weekend editions of the Elko Daily for more from Bahr and other columnists who will be joining us to help keep our readers on top of the issues that matter most to us here in rural Nevada.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0