Spring Creek Spartans’ Basketball Schedule

Date Time Opponent

Nov. 29 @ Vallejo (California) 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 @ Harlan Carter Inv. TBA

Dec. 14 Sparks 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 Fernley 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 Lowry 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 Fallon 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 26-Dec. 29; @ Rancho Mirage Tourney TBA

Jan. 4 @ Truckee 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ North Valleys 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 @ Elko 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 @ Dayton 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ South Tahoe 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 @ Fernley 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 @ Sparks 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 @ Lowry 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 @ Fallon 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 Elko 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 Truckee 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 North Valleys 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 Dayton 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 South Tahoe 2:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor and reporter

Load comments