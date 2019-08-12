Spring Creek Spartans Football Schedule

Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 30;Fallon;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;@ Lowry;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;@ South Tahoe;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;@ Rigby (Idaho);6 p.m.

Sept. 27;Sparks;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;@ North Valleys;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;Fernley;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Truckee;1:30 p.m.

Oct. 24;Elko;7 p.m.

