Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 24;@ Fallon;7 p.m.

Aug. 31;Lowry;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;South Tahoe;7 p.m.

Sept. 14;@ Dayton;7 p.m.

Sept. 21;@ Sparks;7 p.m.

Sept. 28;North Valleys;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;@ Fernley;7 p.m.

Oct. 12;Truckee;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;@ Elko;7 p.m.

