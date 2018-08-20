Date;Opponent;Time

Aug. 23;@ Foothill;2:45 p.m.

Aug. 24;@ Sunrise Mountain;2:45 p.m.

Aug. 25;@ Sierra Vista;7:30 a.m.

Aug. 28;@ West Wendover;6 p.m.

Sept. 4;West Wendover;5 p.m.

Sept. 7;@ Truckee;5 p.m.

Sept. 8;@ North Tahoe;noon

Sept. 14;South Tahoe;5 p.m.

Sept. 15;Incline;noon

Sept. 21;@ Sparks;5 p.m.

Sept. 22;@ North Valleys;noon

Sept. 25;Lowry;5 p.m.

Sept. 29;Fallon;noon

Oct. 2;Elko;4 p.m.

Oct. 5;Truckee;4 p.m.

Oct. 6;North Tahoe;noon

Oct. 12;@ South Tahoe;6 p.m.

Oct. 13;@ Incline;noon

Oct. 19;Sparks;4 p.m.

Oct. 20;North Valleys;noon

Oct. 23;@ Elko;4 p.m.

Oct. 25;@ Lowry;4 p.m.

Oct. 26;@ Fallon;4 p.m.

