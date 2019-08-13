Spring Creek Spartans Soccer Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 22-Aug. 24 @ Green Valley Tourney TBA

Aug. 30 Truckee 5 p.m.

Aug. 31 North Tahoe noon

Sept. 6 @ South Tahoe 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Incline noon

Sept. 13 Sparks 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 North Valleys noon

Sept. 17 @ Lowry 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Fallon noon

Sept. 27 @ Elko 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 South Tahoe 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 Incline noon

Oct. 11 @ Truckee 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ North Tahoe noon

Oct. 18 @ Sparks 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ North Valleys noon

Oct. 22 Lowry 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 Fallon 4 p.m.

Nov. 1 Elko 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments