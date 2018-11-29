Date;Event

Nov. 30-Dec.1;@ Buck's Bags Duals (Boise, ID)

Dec. 6;@ Evanston (WY) Duals

Dec. 6-7;@ Evanston (WY) Invite

Dec. 14-15;@ Christmas Clash (Farmington, UT)

Dec. 21-22;@ Reno Tournament of Champions

Dec. 27-28;@ Sierra Nevada Classic (Reno)

Jan. 3;@ Kimberly (ID) Duals

Jan. 4-5;@ Buhl (ID) Invite

Jan. 11-12;Spring Creek Kiwanis

Jan. 18-19;@ Tiger Grizz (Idaho Falls)

Jan. 25-26;3A North Duals (Spring Creek)

Feb. 1-2;@ 3A North regionals (Fernley)

Feb. 8-9;@ 3A state tournament (Winnemucca)

 

