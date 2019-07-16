JaLea Blasingame is introduced to the fans as the 2020 Silver State Stampede Queen during the final performance Sunday at the Elko County Fairgrounds. She won the horsemanship portion of the contest and received a set of Garcia spurs from J.M. Capriola Co.
