449 The Mets' Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander entered Sunday with 449 career wins between them — the most for a team's starting pitchers in a doubleheader, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, since Nolan Ryan and Charlie Hough had 484 prior to Texas' doubleheader on Aug. 17, 1990.
