State employee COVID vaccine mandate will include higher education employees

But months later — even after some colleges and businesses have already won key legal victories over such mandates and a July opinion from the U.S. Justice Department that the EUA language does not prohibit vaccine requirements — there are still few details on if or when either NSHE, the Board of Regents or the State Board of Health may act.

Things could still change over the course of the next few weeks. Regent Donald McMichael raised the prospect of formally voting to urge the Board of Health to add the COVID vaccine to the list of vaccines required for enrollment in Nevada school’s during a regents meeting on Friday.

But the suggestion of an agenda item is no guarantee that the item will formally be discussed — nor does it come with any commitment to discuss the item at any particular meeting. Even if such an item does come before the board, it is unclear whether or not it has the seven votes needed to pass.

Regents are next set to meet as a full board at the end of August, and again for a two-day quarterly meeting in September. Regents could also accelerate the timeline by calling a new emergency meeting sooner, so long as the agenda is published publicly one week in advance, per Nevada’s Open Meeting Law.