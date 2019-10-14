ELKO – Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of School, will make her first visit to the Elko County School District next week.
Ebert was appointed in February by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.
"We will be visiting schools and hosting round-tables for various groups," said Superintendent Todd Pehrson, regarding the Oct. 22 visit.
The groups include administrators, teachers and a family and community forum.
The stop is part of Ebert's statewide listening tour that kicked off in September and includes all 17 school districts.
Ebert stated that her "goal is to better understand the treasures of our communities as well as the desires and challenges of greater student success."
Starting her career in Clark County as a math teacher, Ebert became the chief innovation and productivity officer and chief technology officer.
She has a master of education in instructional and curricular studies from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a bachelor's of math from California State University Fresno.
Before her appointment, she served as senior deputy commissioner for education policy in New York for three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.