Stories of Old Nevada: The USS Nevada Silver Service

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Hawaii occurred on Dec. 7, 1941 when I was exactly six months old. I have visited Pearl Harbor and the Pearl Harbor Memorial aboard the USS Arizona. I have also served in the United States Naval Reserve. As a tour guide at the Nevada State Museum, I have had the opportunity to show visitors to the museum the beautiful Silver Service from the Battleship USS Nevada (BB-36).

When the people of Nevada learned there would be a battleship named for the State of Nevada, they wanted to express their pride by presenting the ship with a very special present. The ship was launched on July 11, 1914. Tonopah silver mines were in full production at that time and they contributed 5,000 ounces of silver to have a unique silver service set made. Likewise, Goldfield mines contributed sufficient gold to trim the silver service with gold.

During the attack on the naval fleet in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the U.S.S. Nevada sustained major damage but was the only battleship in the fleet to get underway and move toward the sea during the attack. Heavily damaged and in danger of sinking, she was purposefully beached on the western side of the harbor so the entrance would not be blocked.