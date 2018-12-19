SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An investigation into the death of a University of Utah student shot by a man she briefly dated found her friends had reported his controlling behavior and interest in getting her a gun nearly a month before the shooting, but that warning never made it to police.
The probe released Wednesday also shows that university detectives looking into a subsequent harassment report from 21-year-old student Lauren McCluskey did not discover 37-year-old Melvin Rowland was a sex offender who had been released from prison months before.
University President Ruth Watkins said the institution is “acting on every single recommendation” in the report by university and state officials. But she maintained that nothing in the review indicated McCluskey’s death could have been prevented.
“Instead, the report offers weaknesses, identifies issues and provides us with a road map for strengthening security on our campus,” she said. She denounced Rowland as a “manipulative, evil criminal” who “exploited vulnerabilities” in the system.
The probe also shows campus police are overtaxed and need more training in handling domestic violence cases.
McCluskey, a track athlete and communications major, was fatally shot by Rowland on Oct. 22, after she dumped him because he had been lying about his identity, criminal history and age. Rowland killed himself as police closed in.
More than a week before her death, McCluskey had reported to police that her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and demanding money in exchange for not posting compromising photos of her online. Police investigated, but they never checked him against state records where they could have discovered he was a parolee.
